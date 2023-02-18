Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard bags two awards at a meet organised in Mumbai

February 18, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) has been conferred with the `Ship Repair Facility’ of the Year and `Best Practices Award’ from World Logistics and Supply Chain Congress at a ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday. HSL General Manager N. Apparao (ship repairs) received the award. HSL completed refits of 17 ships, including two foreign commercial vessels from USA and Australia. The ship repair unit contributed 35% of revenue of the shipyard and achieved ₹200 crore turnover during the 2020-21.

D.V. Subba Rao, General Manager (commercial), received another award on Best Practices for simplification of business processes like revision of materials manual to ensure effective procurement structure to meet the production schedules among others.