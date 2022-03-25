Visakhapatnam: higher-ups pressurising secretariat staff on garbage collection charges, allege corporators

‘Apart from fixing monthly targets, they also threaten to recover dues from their salaries’

After coming under criticism on alleged deduction of user charges for garbage collection directly from the pension amount of beneficiaries in Sriharipuram some days ago, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) received flak yet again, as corporators from Left and Opposition parties alleged that the authorities are pressurising the secretariat staff to collect the taxes. The corporators allege that apart from fixing monthly targets on tax collection, the authorities are also warning secretariat staff to recover the user charges from their salaries, if they fail to collect them.

Corporator of Ward 22 (Jana Sena Party), P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav, said that there has been severe resistance from the people on the decision to collect user charges for garbage collection ever since the proposal was passed in the council. Instead of withdrawing its decision keeping in view of public response, the GVMC is now creating immense pressure on the sachivalayam staff to collect user charges from the households by fixing monthly targets, he alleged.

‘Issued memos’

“The GVMC has issued memos to 44 Sanitary Secretaries in Zone VI for not reaching the targets in collecting the user charges. Similarly, in Zone V, the GVMC has issued notices warning that the Sanitary Secretary/Sanitary Inspector will be held responsible and failing which the amounts of shortfall will be recovered from their salaries,” he said.

Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao from the CPI(M), also condemned the GVMC’s move and said that this creates a void between the secretariat staff and people. The main intention of creating secretariat system by the State government is to provide government services at the doorstep. But such decisions will create conflict. The CPI(M) leader alleged that in some areas like Gajuwaka, Jagadamba and MVP Colony, the sanitary workers are not collecting garbage from households as people did not pay user charges.

“Due to such immense pressure, the secretariat staff are forced to call people who did not pay user charges a number of times. In some areas like Gajuwaka, the staff are removing water connections when people are not paying water tax dues, which is totally undemocratic,” he added.

Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) in a letter to GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha have alleged that the secretariat staff are threatening to cut benefits that are given to the people from the government if they failed to pay garbage collection charges.