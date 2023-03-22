Visakhapatnam: Heart attacks among those in the age group of 25 to 44 years on the rise, say doctors

March 22, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Recently actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen suffered a massive heart attack in Mumbai and survived. The news shook the world as she was only 47 years old and was known to be a fitness freak. Doctors say that she had blockages between 90 and 95%.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar had died of a heart attack at the age of 46 years in October 2021, when he was working out in a gym and so was the case of actor Sidhaanth Vir Suryavanshi (46).

Doctors say that there is definitely a rise in the cases of heart attack or medically which is called acute myocardial infarction of late and the increase is in the age group of 25 to 44 years.

About two decades ago, a case of heart attack in this age group was not considered to be normal and the entire medical team would be posed with a number of questions. But now a steady rise is seen, especially in the post COVID-19 period and the reason is yet to be established, said former principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

There are a few theories suggesting that the use of steroids during long COVID or in acute cases, could be a reason, but there is no evidence supporting it and can be only treated as hypothetical, he added.

Steroids may have some side effects but how far it is leading to heart attacks, is yet to be established, added K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

As per the experts, a survey in the USA has suggested that there was an increase in heart attacks by about 14% during the first year of COVID pandemic. During the second year of the pandemic there was an increase by 29% in the age group of 25-44 years, by about 19% in the age group of 45-64 years and by around 13% in the age group of 65 plus years, said a senior doctor from the cardiology ward of King George Hospital (KGH).

In the year before the pandemic, there were 1,43,787 heart attack deaths; within the first year of the pandemic, this number had increased by 14% to 1,64,096.

The excess in acute myocardial infarction-associated mortality has persisted throughout the pandemic, even during the most recent period marked by a surge of the presumed less-virulent Omicron variant.

Researchers found that although acute myocardial infarction deaths during the pandemic increased across all age groups, the relative rise was most significant for the youngest group, aged 25 to 44 years.

By the second year of the pandemic, the “observed” compared to “predicted” rates of heart attack death had increased by 29.9% for adults aged between 25 and 44 years, by 19.6% for adults aged between 45 and 64 years, and by 13.7% for adults aged 65 years and above.

However, doctor Sudhakar said that there could be multiple causes for heart attacks such as diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking or obesity.

Indians are anyway prone to heart attacks even at a younger age due to dietary habits, lifestyles and lack of adequate exercises and one cause cannot be attributed, said Dr. Rambabu.

The experts say that other factors related to post COVID, such as stress could also play a role in the increase in cases. During and post pandemic, many have lost their jobs. In such cases handling psychological and social challenges, increase the stress level, said Dr. Rambabu