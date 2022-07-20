Visakhapatnam: Health experts suggest strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as cases rise

Any viral infection leads to fall in immunity, which makes one susceptible to COVID-19

The OP ward of King George Hospital gets crowded as cases of COVID-19, viral fever and dengue go up in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Pointing out that the lack of severity in the coronavirus infection of late have driven away the ‘fear factor’ among the people, health experts are advising that all must adhere to the COVID-10 protocols in view of the rise in the number of infections.

The out-patient block of the King George Hospital (KGH) is crowded with people in the wake of rise in seasonal diseases such as viral fever, malaria and dengue.

Doctors say that the immunity of a person goes down, when they suffer from any viral infection, and this makes them susceptible to COVID-19 infection. Hence, it is important to keep oneself protected by adhering to protocols such as use of masks, maintaining social distance at public places and maintaining personal hygiene, they say.

Those having asthma and allergic rhinitis should take extra care as these problems aggravate during the cold season. Wearing a mask will provide protection from the dust and prevent respiratory allergies.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to that of seasonal diseases such as cold, flu and cough. They include fever, muscle pain, body aches, sore throat and headache.

“In total, 275 dengue and 18 malaria cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district since January this year. We cannot say that there is a rise in the cases as there was hardly any testing during the last two years as the focus was on COVID-19 pandemic,” says District Malaria Office Y. Mani.

Free vaccination

Meanwhile, Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said in a statement that a special drive for COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted for 75 days—from July 15 to September 30, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The vaccine can be taken at government hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, sub-centres and village and ward secretariats free of cost, he said.

Mr. Mallikarjuna has said that 14,62,803 persons in the age group of 18 to 59 are eligible to take the precautionary dose for COVID-19 in the district. He appealed to all eligible persons to avail of the free vaccination facility.

“Booster dose is compulsory for all vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccine is no exception. The booster shot increases the antibody rate and protects the individual who has taken it,” says Dr. K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

“We welcome the decision the Central government of giving precautionary doses free of cost . There are reports of a 16% increase in vaccination,” says Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.