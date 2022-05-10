Visakhapatnam: Head constable ‘abuses’ elderly man who called up 100 helpline

Commissioner issues memo, attaches staffer to Armed Reserve

A head constable of the Visakhapatnam City Police can reportedly be heard abusing an elderly man who had called the 100 police helpline to lodge a complaint, in an audio clip that has now gone viral on social media here on Tuesday.

According to reports, an elderly person had approached the Kancharapalem police station at around 12.30 a.m. on Monday after a group of unidentified persons allegedly demolished a part of the boundary wall of his house. After finding no senior police personnel at the police station and only a constable, the man called up the 100 helpline in order to lodge a complaint. The call was answered by a head constable.

However, instead of offering assistance to the caller, the head constable reportedly berated him, stating that the matter was not one of an urgent nature, and asked him to come to the police station in the morning and lodge a complaint.

When the complainant requested the head constable to call up the police station and inform the duty constable of the matter, the head constable reportedly flew into a rage and began abusing him, which can be heard in the audio clip recorded on the complainant’s mobile phone.

Taking serious note of the issue, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth promptly issued a memo against the head constable in the control room and attached him to the Armed Reserve with immediate effect. Mr. Srikanth also instructed the local police to immediately inquire into the issue faced by the elderly man.