Visakhapatnam: Hasten work on water supply scheme, officials told

Ensure quality of work, instructs Chief Engineer

The work on the door-to-door water supply scheme, being implemented by the State government, should be executed quickly, Chief Engineer of Rural Water Supply (RWS) Gayatri Devi told engineering officials.

The Chief Engineer held a review meeting with engineering officials from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Wednesday.

She said that a total of 18,21,097 household water tap connections were being provided to 12,625 villages in the three districts. The Central and State governments were sharing the cost equally. In Srikakulam district, 5,25,300 connections would be provided in 3,560 villages at a cost of ₹458.86 crore; in Vizianagaram district, 3,15,547 connections would be provided in 2,965 villages at a cost of ₹267.34 crore and in Visakhapatnam district, 9,80,250 connections would be provided in 6,200 villages at a cost of ₹603.36 crore, she said.

Ms. Gayatri Devi directed officials to ensure quality in the execution of work. The cost of works, which do not exceed ₹5 lakh, should be executed by gram panchayats and works which require spending of more than that amount should be done through contractors. Awareness should be created among the people that the objective of the scheme was to provide safe drinking water to them, she said.

She explained that to the extent possible, nearby water resources should be utilitised and when they were not available, borewells could be dug for supply of water.

Superintending Engineers from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram A. Ravi Kumar and K.V. Sivananda Kumar and Executive Engineers from Paderu, Vizinagaram, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam and Palasa and Deputy Engineers from the three districts participated in the meeting.