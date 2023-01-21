Visakhapatnam has huge potential for growth in all sectors, says District Collector

January 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam is one of India’s major cities with a huge potential for growth in all sectors and the proposed industrial park in 155 acres near Anadapuram and two major conventions like the global investor summit and G20 conference in the month of March, will propel the city onto the global map, said District Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), on Friday.

The foundation stone has been laid for the Bhogapuram airport and Adani data center in the city, national skill development council is planning to establish one centre in the city, he said.

Responding to a question on the allocation of 50 to 60 acres of land towards the development of a transport nagar, he said that the issue is a pertinent one and is being addressed.

VCCI secretary Rolland Williams, president . Satish and former president D.V. Raju were among those present.