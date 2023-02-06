ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam has all the trappings to become a film hub, says Director V.N. Aditya

February 06, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Movies can be shot comfortably with a compact budget in the city’

The Hindu Bureau

Film Director V.N. Aditya addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The ‘City of Destiny’ can be turned into an ideal place for film-making, as it has got all the trappings to become a film hub, said film-maker V.N. Aditya, who had made a mark in the field with his debut film ‘Manasantha Nuvve’.

He was addressing a press conference organised by the Vizag Film Society on the occasion of the commencement of the three-day Telugu film festival that began here on Monday.

This city is an ideal place where movies can be shot comfortably with a compact budget, he said.

The film industry in Hyderabad is trying its best to transform the city into a film hub, and the same can be done, if the industry wishes for Visakhapatnam.

He added that, not just equipment and people are enough to make a film, but the culture and nativity of the city should be embedded into the cinema and the storyline.

OTT platforms

Talking about trends in cinema, he pointed out that earlier there used to be tickets for all sections of the society from the ‘nela class’ (viewers squatting on the floor) to the balcony for the upper class. But now there are not many variations and it is limited only to a particular segment. Moreover, the growing popularity of OTT platforms has hit the traffic to cinema halls.

Talking about the Vizag Film Society, he said that this society has been putting in a lot of effort to contribute to the film industry out of love and passion towards cinema.

Cinema is an industry with a 2% success rate and with such a rate it is very difficult to sustain, organisations such as the VFS will help keep cinema alive, he said.

President N.A.D Paul, vice-president Kasi Visweswara Rao and secretary N. Prakasa Rao of the Vizag Film Society, were present.

The festival will be screening three films at Visakhapatnam Public Library.

Films like ‘Mala Pilla’ and ‘Virata Parvam’ will be screened. VFS will also pay tributes to Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K. Viswanath and actor Jamuna who had died recently during the festival.

