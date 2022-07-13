Visakhapatnam: handicrafts stalls opened at railway stations over Waltair Division

They provide a major boost to local industries, says Divisional Railway Manager

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R) has launched ‘One Station, One Product’ kiosks at Srikakulam Road, Singapore Road and Koraput Stations, as part of its efforts to promote the local arts and artisans in association with the recognised handicrafts and artisan unions.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated the stalls through video conference. ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer Deeptanshu Sharma and Divisional Commercial Manager Urvashi Kumari were present.

Waltair Division started the ‘One Station, One product’ concept with the Etikoppaka toys stall at Visakhapatnam station on March 25, this year. Local artifact stalls were opened at Rayagada, Jagdalpur, Duvvada, Paralakhemundi, Singapore Road, Srikakulam Road and Koraput Stations

At Koraput railway station, the local Kachela Agro Products Producer, recognised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), set up a stall displaying local agricultural products and semi-processed/ processed food items.

At Singapur Road railway station, Maa Majhi Gowri Self Help Group has set up a stall displaying bamboo handicrafts for home decoration. Similarly at Srikakulam Road Railway Station, Sri Sambhavi Self-Help Group set up stall having semi-processed/ processed foods.

Mr. Anup Satpathy interacted with the stall providers. He said that the main objective of the concept is to make each railway station a promotional hub and showcase destination for a local product, thereby giving a major boost to local industries.