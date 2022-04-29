Visakhapatnam: GVMC unauthorisedly sanctioned ₹12 crore for construction of 42 UPHC buildings, alleges CPI(M)

‘Mayor conduct an inquiry and cancel the sanctioned amount’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and corporator of Ward 78 B. Ganga Rao alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has unauthorisedly sanctioned money to some projects by increasing the construction cost.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Ganga Rao said that the civic body has recently sanctioned an amount of ₹12 crore for for the construction 42 Urban Health Centres (UHCs). He alleged that these buildings are already under construction, the tenders for which were called long back and most of them are in the final stages of construction.

He alleged that sanctioning ₹12 crore again is against the norms. For each building, the civic body has sanctioned funds ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹43 lakh, he said.

He demanded that the Mayor conduct an inquiry involving all the party floor leaders over the issue and cancel the amount sanctioned.