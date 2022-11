November 25, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Keeping in view of number of complaints on Town Planning wing, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu has decided to organise a special ‘Spandana’ grievance programme every Wednesday. In a release on Friday, the Commissioner said that people having issues with the wing can lodge complaints from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the special ‘Spandana’ which is going to be held at the GVMC office from next week.