Visakhapatnam: GVMC targets Rythu Bazaars and beaches to implement plastic ban

Officials are conducting awareness campaigns

After announcing a ban on single-use plastic from June 5, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has initiated steps to register it in the minds of people to avoid using plastic and use cloth/paper or eco-friendly bags as an alternative. For the proper implementation of the ban from next week, the civic body has started to target Rythu Bazaars as well as tourist places, especially beaches in the city, where scores of public throng on a daily basis.

Officials from the GVMC are conducting awareness campaigns and organising direct interaction programmes with vegetable sellers and shopkeepers at Rythu Bazaars from Saturday. On Saturday, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha started the campaign at Gnanapuram Vegetable Market and Rama Krishna Beach. Officials have interacted with people, informed about the plastic ban and distributed paper, jute bags to the retailers, shopkeepers, vendors and tea stall owners. The Commissioner also appealed to beach visitors to utilise dustbins to dump wastes.

On Sunday morning, the Commissioner and GVMC teams visited Poorna Market in One Town, where they conducted an awareness campaign too and distributed cloth bags to the vendors over there. He also spoke to consumers and appealed them to carry their own bags instead of asking the shopkeepers for plastic carry bags.

According to the officials, the main idea of targeting Rythu Bazaars and tourist places was to spread the message among vendors, consumers and tourists on a massive scale. The officials have also planned to conduct such programmes in other Rythu Bazaars and public places during the next six days.

The GVMC Commissioner also inaugurated a ‘Used Water Bottles Disposal Dustbin set up by the Rotary Club in three locations along the R.K. Beach stretch. He also urged people to dispose their single-use water bottles in the disposer dustbins instead of open places.