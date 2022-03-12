Visakhapatnam: GVMC striving hard to improve its Swachh Survekshan rankings, says Commissioner

‘Corporation intensified awareness campaigns on various aspects related to the survey’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is leaving no stone unturned to improve its rankings in the coming Swachh Survekshan survey 2022, said Commissioner G. Lakshmisha. In an interaction with The Hindu, he said that the corporation has intensified awareness campaigns on various aspects related to the survey. As part of the ongoing campaigns against plastic pollution, the recent acknowledgement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on encouraging use of cloth bags among people, is a huge boost, he said.

Swachh rallies

“Compared to the previous year, we have intensified Information Education Communication (IEC) activities in all the wards. Every day, swachh rallies are being organised to motivate people to ensure their premises are clean. Awareness campaigns are being conducted on source segregation, home composting techniques and usage of cloth bags replacing plastic on a massive scale,” he said.

The Commissioner also added that last year, there were COVID-19 restrictions, but now, as restrictions have been lifted, programmes are actively being conducted with good public participation and with the support of swachh ambassdors, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and NGOs.

Mr. Lakshmisha also said that this year, the support from the corporators has been a key factor. Irrespective of political parties, all the public representatives are very keen to keep their ward clean. They are also taking up awareness campaigns on various aspects related to the SS 2022 in their wards. The WINGS award was also introduced recently to create a competitive atmosphere, he said

Citizen feedback

Another category where the civic body is trying to improve in SS 2022 is the citizen feedback. Last year, the city has achieved a feedback of about 8 lakh. This time, the corporation is aiming to get a feedback of about 10 to 12 lakh, he said. “In this SS 2022, the feedback from senior citizens, women organisations and younger generations is also crucial. So, we are encouraging participating from RWAs and women organisations,” he said

The Commissioner also expects improvement in the overall marks with the new addition of the corporation - Waste-to-Energy Plant and Construction & Demolition Plant in the city.

Song released

To spread awareness on the SS 2022 Survey, the GVMC has come up with a song titled ‘Swachh Visakha.’ The song was released by Mr. Lakshmisha along with renowned ‘Star Maker’ Satyanand. The video for the song was composed by Santosh Yadlapalli, while lyrics was penned by K. Trinadha Rao. Mr. B. Mallikharjun composed the music and sang the song. Swachh Brand Ambassdors G.S.N. Raju and Shirin Rehman were present.