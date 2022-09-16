Visakhapatnam: GVMC Standing Committee approves agenda items, says Mayor

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 16, 2022 20:27 IST

Eleven agenda proposals and another table agenda proposal were approved by the members of the standing committee of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) during the meeting chaired by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari here on Friday.

Most of the agenda points focussed on clearing pending bills to various agencies, extending licences, payment of salaries to several outsourcing staff in water supply wing, sanitary workers in merged villages and a few others. Chairperson of the standing committee and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari has said that all the agenda points, including the table agenda, were approved the members. GVMC Secretary P. Nallanayya, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.

