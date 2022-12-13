  1. EPaper
Visakhapatnam: GVMC should stop harassing secretariat secretaries, says CPI(M) leader

‘Despite resistance from people on payment of user charges for garbage collection, the GVMC is still forcing the employees to collect the charges and also giving them monthly targets’

December 13, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing concern over the alleged pressure exerted by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities on the secretariat secretaries to collect the user charges for garbage collection from the public, CPI(M) leader & corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, on Tuesday said that the party strongly condemns such acts. He said that due to the workload and pressure from the GVMC, a secretariat secretary B Chandramohan from Zone IV died recently.

Mr Ganga Rao has demanded that the corporation officials stop giving targets to the secretaries and relieve them from such work. “Despite complete resistance from the people on payment of user charges for garbage collection, the GVMC is still forcing the employees to collect the charges and also giving them monthly targets. This is completely atrocious,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader also demanded payment of ₹50 lakh as ex gratia to the family members of Chandramohan and provision of a job to one of the kin. Demanding strict action against the authorities responsible for the death of Chandramohan, the corporator also said that the GVMC take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

