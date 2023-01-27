Visakhapatnam: GVMC should seek funds from State Government instead of spending its money ahead of G-20 meet for beautification works, says JSP corporator

January 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporator of Ward 22 and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader P.L.V.N. Murthy has demanded that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) seek funds from the State Government and take up development works in the city ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled on March 28 and 29, instead of spending its money as part of beautification.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Murthy said that the GVMC has proposed to take up development works worth around ₹150 crore under the civic body limits for the two-day global event and has questioned the need for the civic body to bear the burden by spending its own money, when it is already facing financial burden.

“The State Government has failed to give ₹20 lakh to each sachivalayam as part of Gadapa Gadapa ki Mana Prabhutvam. As part of SC-ST sub plan works, about ₹45 crore government was to be given by the government, but it didnt. GVMC had to bear ₹14 crore, which was supposed to be given by the government as part of special development funds. So far, the State Government has also not given any funds for the CITIIS project. The GVMC is also yet to receive around ₹140 crore from the State Government as part of smart city works. Now, why should we believe that the government would release the ₹150 crore?” the corporator questioned.

He also said that the civic body is undergoing severe financial crunch and is unable to take up development works in the wards. Since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is arriving Visakhapatnam on January 28, the GVMC authorities must meet him and discuss with him about the money, he demanded.

The JSP leader also said that till date, the GVMC authorities have not organised any meeting with the members of the council and discussed about the action plan and development works to be taken up ahead of the global event. He also said that the council members are even unaware of the amount proposed to be spent on various works. He also alleged that the GVMC is taking many decisions without discussing it with the council.

The corporator also said that the council meeting was scheduled on February 1 and the GVMC has prepared a 15-point agenda. Why did the GVMC authorities did not put any development works for G-20 meeting in the agenda. Are they going to come up with table agenda?” he questioned.