Visakhapatnam: GVMC sets record in property tax collection, nets ₹421 crore in the financial year

April 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) has created a record by surpassing the target set for collection of property tax during the financial year 2022-23. By March 31, the corporation was able to collect around ₹421.50 crore, which is nearly ₹100 crore more than property tax collected in the last financial year.

As per the GVMC officials, there are about 5.59 lakh assessments in Visakhapatnam urban body limits. During the end of last financial year, the corporation has collected around ₹324 crore. During the beginning of this financial year, the corporation has set a target of ₹375 crore and has met the target very comfortably.

According to officials from the Revenue Department, apart from cooperation from the public, the interest free offer announced by the State Government has also played a good role. In the last two weeks, the response from the people to pay the taxes was very good. Almost all the ‘Soukaryam’ centres were seen with people coming to to pay their taxes.

Since the last one week, the corporation has collected more than ₹50 crore in taxes. On March 26, the GVMC has collected about ₹2.02 crore. On March 27, 28, 29 and 30, the tax collections were ₹6.67 crore, ₹7.3 crore, ₹7.5 crore and ₹8 crore respectively. On March 31 alone (By 12 a.m.), the corporation has collected a whopping ₹22 crore.

Additional Commissioner (Revenue) V. Sanyasi Rao said collection of around ₹421 crore in property tax is a record in the history of the GVMC. After COVID-19 pandemic, this is a huge boost to the corporation.

“We extend our gratitude to the citizens for timely payment of the taxes. Under the leadership of our Commissioner P. Raja Babu, our officers have been working really hard. The timely payment of tax by people shows that the GVMC has been providing good services and it is also our responsibility to continue to do so,” he said.

The GVMC is levying the tax based on the new tax system that was introduced in 2021. The tax is collected on market price of the property against the old method of calculating tax based on rental value of the property.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari congratulated the revenue officials and staff for the achievement.