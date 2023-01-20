Visakhapatnam: GVMC served notices against around 200 unauthorised constructions in the last three weeks, says Commissioner

January 20, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the corporation has served notices against around 200 unauthorised constructions from various zones in the last 20 days. The builders should respond to the notices and stop the ongoing construction immediately, failing which they will be demolished, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr Raja Babu said that if any builder has constructed buildings without plan approval by the corporation, the GVMC will initiate legal procedures. By communicating with the electricity department, revenue department and a few others, the corporation will see no permissions are given, he said.

Mr Raja Babu said that there is a misapprehension that building plan applications which are sent to the GVMC for approval have been kept pending for a long time. He said that as on date, there are only 171 pending applications with the GVMC, which reached their portal in the last 15 days. He said the GVMC has reverted 3,300 applications received in the last six months to one year after noticing some shortfalls either in the plan or some documents. When the GVMC asked the builder to rectify the shortfalls and apply back, none of the applications were submitted again, he said.

“In general, a builder approaches a Licensed Technical Person (LTP), who sends the plan to the GVMC through its portal. The GVMC sends back the applications to LTPs in case of any shortfall or sanctions it successfully if there are no flaws. We understand the LTPs were not responding to the GVMC. But, the builder assumes that the GVMC is delaying to approve the plan or react to it. We have asked the Secretaries to inform about it to the builders in their wards,” he said.

He also said that following request from the members of CREDAI, the GVMC has made Road Development Plans (RDP). Till now, 40 RDPs were made by the GVMC. The corporation has also fixed a time limit for TDR clearance and ensuring speedy response.

Chief City Planner Suresh was among those present.