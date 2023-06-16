ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: GVMC seizes almost 1,000 kg of single-use plastic, collects ₹6 lakh in fine on a single day

June 16, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Friday warned that huge amount of fines will be imposed if people are found using banned single-use plastic in the city. Mr. Saikanth Varma said that as part of ‘Eco-Vizag’ initiative, on Thursday, the enforcement teams had conducted inspections on as many as 6,819 shops and commercial establishments. The teams have recovered almost 1,000 kg banned single-use plastic and had also collected a whopping ₹6 lakh fine from them. Mr. Saikanth Varma appealed to citizens to use alternatives instead of plastic.

