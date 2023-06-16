Visakhapatnam: GVMC seizes almost 1,000 kg of single-use plastic, collects ₹6 lakh in fine on a single day

June 16, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Friday warned that huge amount of fines will be imposed if people are found using banned single-use plastic in the city. Mr. Saikanth Varma said that as part of ‘Eco-Vizag’ initiative, on Thursday, the enforcement teams had conducted inspections on as many as 6,819 shops and commercial establishments. The teams have recovered almost 1,000 kg banned single-use plastic and had also collected a whopping ₹6 lakh fine from them. Mr. Saikanth Varma appealed to citizens to use alternatives instead of plastic.