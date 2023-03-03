Visakhapatnam: GVMC receives two Central Board of Irrigation and Power awards

March 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has received two awards from the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) for promoting excellence in water, power and renewable energy sectors.

The first award is for category - “Optimum and Efficient Utilisation of Water Resources” (Water Supply Sector). The civic body is providing 24*7 water supply to some areas benefiting around 25,000 house connections out of the target 60,000, with Ultrasonic Flow Meters for the past 18 months.

The corporation has also received another award in category “Water Reuse Project” – (Water Supply / Sanitation / Solid Waste Management Sectors).

ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the waste water received in Sewage Treatment Plants(STPs) is being reused by GVMC for Industrial and horticulture purposes. About 29 MLD treated water from Narava STP is being given to HPCL & 2 MLD treated water from Marikavalasa STP is being given to Jindal power plant. Also, 6 MLD treated water from Mudasarlova STP is used for greenery purpose in the Golf court.

Mr. Raja Babu said that the Ministry of Water Resource Department has applied for the two awards on behalf of the GVMC.

On Friday, GVMC Additional Commissioner S.S. Varma, Superintending Engineer K.V.N. Ravi received the award from Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy R.K Singh in a programme organised in New Delhi.