Visakhapatnam: GVMC receives ‘Top Impact Creator’ award in Indian Swachhata League

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has received a National award – ‘Top Impact Creator’ in the Indian Swachhata League. The award was given in one million plus cities category. GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu received the award in an event which was organised by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday.

According to the GVMC officials, following instructions from the Ministry, as part of Swachh Bharat campaign, on September 17, GVMC has organised a Swachhta league programme, at beaches at Bheemunipatnam, Yarada and at Kailasagiri and YSR Central Park areas. Around 7,000 people, including youth, police, navy officials, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and NGOs took part in the event. Of 1,850 cities which took part in the competition in the category, Visakhapatnam stood first, they said.

AP Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIDC) Managing Director G. Lakshmisha, who was former GVMC Commissioner, GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao were present.