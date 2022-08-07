Visakhapatnam: GVMC ‘proposes’ changes in levy of user charges for garbage collection

Civic body wants to collect them as per house tax slab rate; proposal to be put before council on August 10

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is reportedly planning to make changes in levy of user charges for garbage collection. It wants to collect them as per the house tax slab rates. The decision was reportedly taken based on recommendations from several corporators in the city.

During July last year, despite stiff opposition, the GVMC council had passed a resolution to collect user charges of ₹120 per month from households in the Urban Local Body (ULB) limits. After protests from various civil societies and the opposition parties, the corporation has decided to amend the resolution considering the people living in slums. During May this year, the GVMC had passed another resolution to collect user charge of only ₹60 per month from households living in slums, following representations from a number of corporators.

Yet again, based on recommendations from several YSR Congress Party corporators from various wards, the GVMC has proposed to collect the user charges as per the house tax slab rates, but not on a fixed rate model. The new charges vary from ₹20 to ₹120.

As per the proposal of the GVMC, if the House Tax Slab Rate (HTSR) (all half-yearly) is between ₹1 and ₹200, then the user charge to be collected is ₹20. If HTSR is ₹200 to ₹1,000, the user charge is ₹50. If the HTSR is between ₹1,001 and ₹2,000, the charge is ₹60. Similarly, for HTSR between ₹2,001 and ₹4,000, and ₹4,001 or above, the user charges is ₹120. The proposal is likely to be placed before the council meeting scheduled to be held on August 10.

‘Misleading people’

CPI(M) floor leader and corporator of Ward 78 B. Ganga Rao said that amending the user charges as per house tax slab rate is just for misleading people, as the GVMC is unable to implement it due to stiff resistance.

“At a time when the citizens are demanding a complete withdrawal of the decision to levy user charges for garbage collection, why is GVMC trying to amend and place it in a different model? At many places in the State, the YSRCP leaders and corporators are opposing the user charges. But here, the situation is completely different,” Mr. Ganga Rao said.