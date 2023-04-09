HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: GVMC offers 5% rebate on taxes paid till April 30

April 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has introduced 5% concession (rebate) on payment of tax for the year 2023-24. GVMC’s Revenue Department officials said that the facility will end on April 30.

Every year, the corporation gets about 50% of tax payments through the rebate scheme.

“We hope that the taxpayers will avail of this opportunity. If a person’s annual property tax is ₹1,000, he or she can pay ₹950 as the single payment under the scheme for the financial year. The 5% rebate amount will be deducted,” a revenue official said.

The scheme is applicable on tax payments on properties and vacant land. Taxes can be paid through the corporation’s authorised website and other digital apps. The payments can also be made through debit, credit and cash in all zonal offices in the city, according to the officials.

