Visakhapatnam: GVMC gears up to conduct Standing Committee polls on July 19

July 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

With the tenure of the 10-member Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Standing Committee (GVMC-SC) coming to an end on July 26, the authorities concerned have started the process to conduct elections for the new Standing Committee. The Mayor is the chairperson of the committee.

Elections will be held on July 19 at the GVMC meeting hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Counting will be done on the same day and names of the elected members will be announced.

Since the release of the election notification on July 3, a total of 19 candidates (corporators), including 10 from the YSR Congress Party and nine from the Telugu Desam Party, have submitted their nominations by Monday (July 10).

According to the sources, eight of the 19 candidates who submitted nominations were women. Among them are Kantipamu Kameswari (47th ward), Challa Rajani (54th ward), Bhupathiraju Sujatha (73rd ward), Battu Surya Kumari (77th ward), Peela Lakshmi Sowjanya (81st ward), Akkaramani Padma (1st ward) and Kodigudla Poornima (41st ward).

“Yes, 19 nominations have been filed so far for the Standing Committee elections as on Monday,” GVMC Additional Commissioner (finance) S.S. Varma told The Hindu.

Last date for submission of nominations is July 11. The election officials will announce the list of candidates who have filed their nominations within the deadline at 5 pm on the same day. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on July 12 from 11 a.m. and the list of eligible candidates will be displayed on the same day. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 15.

When contacted, GVMC Deputy Mayor K. Satish (46th ward corporator) exuded confidence that their party (YSRCP) would win again in the next term.

However, TDP leaders said that the next committee would be made up of the party leaders. “We will win this time as many of the ruling party corporators are unhappy with the government, and we will have the support of the Jana Sena Party and also get the support of the corporators of other parties like CPI, CPI(M) and BJP,” a TDP leader said.

At present, there are about 58 to 60 corporators who are likely to support the YSR Congress Party, while 30 corporators appear to be favouring TDP, out of total 98 corporators in the GVMC.

The ruling YSR Congress Party won all 10 seats in the existing committee (2022), the elections of which were held on July 27.

The Standing Committee will supervise day-to-day activities of civic body, examine the laws, preparation of the agendas and action plans among others.