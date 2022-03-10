Visakhapatnam: GVMC creates ‘Wall of Kindness’ at KRM Colony

People are requested to donate items for the needy

In a noble initiative, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started a ‘Wall of Kindness’ centre at KRM Colony (Ward 23), to help the needy.

The wall can be accessed by anyone wanting to donate clothes, bags, footwear, electronic appliances and other home essentials which they do not use.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha started the centre here on Thursday morning. The corporation officials have arranged a large wooden racks for the people to place the essentials.

The officials said that people can keep things at the centre, so that poor and needy can collect them. Chief Medical Officer, K.S.L.G. Sastry and staff were present.