Visakhapatnam: GVMC council meeting likely to be stormy

Opposition parties gearing up to object to the proposal to mortgage the corporation properties to raise funds for underground drainage project

The Council Meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) scheduled to be held on February 26, is likely to be a stormy affair, as corporators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI(M), CPI, and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) are gearing up to object to several points in the agenda, especially mortgaging the corporation properties to raise funds for the underground drainage project.

According to the corporators, the GVMC has prepared a 19-point agenda for the council meet on February 26. The first agenda of the council is mortaging around 30 acres land to get a loan of ₹164.27 crore for funding the Pendurthi and Malkapuram tertiary water treatment plant project.

As part of the Smart City works, the GVMC will treat the water from UGD to supply it to industries. The UGD connects 85,000 households.

While Package-1 will cover the Pendurthi segment, Package- 2 will cover Gajuwaka - Malkapuram segment, As part of the project, the GVMC will set up one 46 MLD and 33 MLD treatment plants respectively. The treated water will be supplied to the industries.

TDP floor leader and Corporator of Ward 96, Peela Srinivasa Rao, alleged that it is wrong on part of the corporation to pledge government properties. Never before in the history of this municipal corporation, public properties were pledged in the name of development, he said. How can the officials put this in agenda without even discussing with the elected representatives, he questioned, adding that GVMC funds should not be diverted in the name of Smart City.

CPI(M) floor leader and Corporator from Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, said that the project would only benefit corporates, but not public. The agreements between the PSUs and the GVMC should be shown first. He alleged huge corruption in the Smart City projects. “We demand that the GVMC reveal what are the projects being taken up as part of the Smart City. How much funds we have received through the project and how much was spent?” he said.

‘Debt trap’

Objecting to the proposed agenda, Corporator of Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy from Jana Sena Party (JSP), said that if this agenda is approved, the GVMC will fall into a debt trap.

Mr Murthy said that the he would also oppose a few more agenda points, including extension of contract to contractors of closed compact garbage vehicles, and GVMC shop leases issue.

Several TDP corporators have also decided to question the GVMC on not including budget for discussion in the council meeting