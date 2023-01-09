Visakhapatnam: GVMC contract workers stage protest

January 09, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Tension prevailed for some time at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate when the city police detained contract workers of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) who were protesting for their demands under the aegis of CITU Visakhapatnam unit on Monday.

The protesters raised slogans against the State government and GVMC for failing to address their demands. Some of the key demands include jobs to the family members of the retired workers, wage increment, health policies and provision of sufficient number of work tools among others

The GVMC Contract Workers’ Union honourary president P. Venkata Reddy said that the corporation is not giving retirement benefits like gratuity to the workers, but trying to replace them with others. They demanded that the vacant posts be filled with the family members of the retired or expired workers. He said that about 750 posts were vacant in GVMC.

He said that they would continue the protest till their demands are addressed by the authorities concerned. They would also plan to boycott the works, he added.

Visakhapatnam (East) Assistant Commissioner of Police Satyannarayana Murthy said that 250 protesters were arrested and were released later on a self bail. However, Mr. Venkat Reddy said that over 900 were arrested. A large number of police were deployed and over 7 vans and jeeps were deployed to ferry the arrested to the Police Barracks ground.

Salaries are also not being paid on time and there is abnormal delay and even basic protection gear is not being provided, Mr. Venkata Reddy said.