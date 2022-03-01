Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner takes part in Swachh Survekshan rally
He stresses on segregation of waste at homes
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha took part in a rally organised to create awareness among people on Swachh Survekshan-2022, here on Tuesday. He visited Indira Nagar, Burma Camp, Ramakrishna Nagar, Shivalingapuram, Babuji Nagar and other areas in Ward No. 48 under Zone-5 along with Ward Corporator G. Kavitha.
During his visit, Mr. Lakshmisha inspected the City Public Health Centre in Babuji Nagar and examined the records. He also ordered segregation of wet and dry waste from each home and expedite the collection of user charges. Ms. Kavitha sought some developmental activities in the ward, for which the Municipal Commissioner positively responded.
Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G Shastri, Zonal Commissioner Mallayya Naidu and others were present.
