Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner suddenly transferred as he is opposing corrupt deeds of YSRCP corporators, allege opposition parties

The sudden transfer of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha has raised eyebrows among the some of the staff, some corporators and the local political leaders in the city. Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Left parties and Jana Sena Party (JSP) said that issues pertaining constructions at Rushikonda hill and rift with the ruling party corporators over several issues had led to his transfer.

“We suspect that rejection of files relating to two projects, APTDC’s project at Rushikonda and another project at Yendada, have played a role in his transfer. Mr. Lakshmisha has rejected the plans for Rushikonda tourism project twice. He was put under pressure by a few senior YSRCP leaders. Four days ago, he had to approve the plans for Rushikonda constructions and now he has been transferred,” alleged corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao from the CPI(M).

He said that the State government must give an explanation for the sudden transfer of the Municipal Commissioner, who had only worked for a period of 11 months. The CPI(M) leader also alleged that there are a number of irregularities going on in the tenders, licences, smart city works and shop licences pertaining to the GVMC.

Condemning the transfer, CPI State Assistant Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Mr. Lakshmisha was transferred as he had rejected instructions of some senior YSRCP leaders.

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the Municipal Commissioner was transferred as he was opposing the corrupt activities of the YSRCP leaders.

A senior leader from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that ever since the council was formed there has been rift between the Municipal Commissioner and the ruling party corporators.

“Many YSRCP corporators have been putting pressure on the Municipal Commissioner to get their works done. On many occasions, he had rejected their proposals following which the corporators had complained to the senior YSRCP leaders against the officer,” alleged JSP corporator Murthy Yadav.