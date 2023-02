February 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Rajababu said on Monday that the corporation’s council meeting on budget for 2023-24 financial year to be held on February 15 was postponed as the Model Code of Conduct is in force in wake of the Legislative Council elections scheduled on March 13. The date and time of the next meeting will be announced soon, he added.