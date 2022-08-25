Visakhapatnam: GVL meets Modi, discusses Central govt. projects in city

He requests PM to inaugurate some that are nearing completion

Sumit Bhattacharjee VISAKHAPATNAM
August 25, 2022 19:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and requested him to visit Andhra Pradesh to lay the foundation stones for Central government projects in Visakhapatnam and inaugurate those that are nearing completion.

Mr. Narasimha Rao apprised the Prime Minister of several Central government projects that are nearing completion in Visakhapatnam, which include the ₹26,000-crore Visakhapatnam HPCL Petroleum Refinery expansion and modernisation project, the first phase of the permanent campus of IIM Visakhapatnam and the Cruise Terminal.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also requested the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for several sanctioned projects in Visakhapatnam including the new office complex of the South Coast Rail Zone, the Visakhapatnam Railway Station modernisation project that has been planned at a cost of ₹400 crore, the 400-bed ESI Hospital at a cost of ₹385 crore and a modern fishing harbour.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also informed the Prime Minister about several projects and developments in the Eastern Naval Command and other defence establishments in Visakhapatnam, which can also be included as part of his visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app