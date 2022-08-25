Visakhapatnam: GVL meets Modi, discusses Central govt. projects in city

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and requested him to visit Andhra Pradesh to lay the foundation stones for Central government projects in Visakhapatnam and inaugurate those that are nearing completion.

Mr. Narasimha Rao apprised the Prime Minister of several Central government projects that are nearing completion in Visakhapatnam, which include the ₹26,000-crore Visakhapatnam HPCL Petroleum Refinery expansion and modernisation project, the first phase of the permanent campus of IIM Visakhapatnam and the Cruise Terminal.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also requested the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for several sanctioned projects in Visakhapatnam including the new office complex of the South Coast Rail Zone, the Visakhapatnam Railway Station modernisation project that has been planned at a cost of ₹400 crore, the 400-bed ESI Hospital at a cost of ₹385 crore and a modern fishing harbour.

He also informed the Prime Minister about several projects and developments in the Eastern Naval Command and other defence establishments in Visakhapatnam, which can also be included as part of his visit.