Visakhapatnam: GVL gives 15-day ultimatum to govt. to resolve issues of 22 A land

‘YSRCP govt. has given a free hand to those involved in land grabbing’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has set a 15-day deadline for the Andhra Pradesh government to resolve the issues pertaining to the land falling under Section 22-A category in Visakhapatnam district.

The BJP is taking this issue as a serious problem and putting pressure on the YSRCP government to help people in all possible ways, Mr. Narasimha Rao told the media at the party office on Wednesday.

The BJP MP alleged that the YSRCP government had given a ‘free hand‘ to those involved in land grabbing across the district. “The State government has failed in initiating steps to resolve the pleas pertaining to Section 22-A category land. Many people who have procured lands and houses by investing their life’s savings have been left in the lurch after their lands were listed in this category,” he said.

“Within 15 days, the State government must identify the number of victims, conduct meetings with them and free their lands from the Section 22-A category,” he demanded.

The BJP MP further said that the party would come up with a detailed action plan to deal with the issue. The party leaders would meet the victims in all Assembly constituencies, talk to them and put pressure on the government to come up with a solution.

PM Awas Yojana

He also alleged negligence in works related to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the district and providing houses to the beneficiaries. The BJP leaders are checking whether all welfare schemes introduced by the government are reaching the beneficiaries. From time to time, a report is also being given to the Centre. The BJP office will act as a help centre. The citizens facing problems pertaining to Central welfare schemes can approach the party office directly, he said.