Visakhapatnam: GVL appeals to Steel Minister to save Vizag Steel Plant

February 08, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Wednesday appealed to the Union Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia to provide financial assistance to RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, who met the Minister in Delhi, said that all the key issues related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were brought to the notice of the Steel Minister with the intention of protecting the steel plant from financial crisis.

He said that he also mentioned about loan facility for the plant, wage revision to the workers and restarting of the third furnace, which remained shut due to lack of oxygen supply.