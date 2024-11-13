Visakhapatnam-Gunupur express to be cancelled on some days from November 13 owing to traffic blocks

Train no.08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 13, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24 and in the return direction train no.08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Gunupur on the same days will also be cancelled.

The cancellation is owing to traffic blocks in the Naupada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division.

Short-termination:

“Train no.18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express, leaving Rourkela on November 12, 15, 16, 19, 22 and 23 will be short terminated at Palasa. In the return direction, train no. 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express will be short originate from Palasa instead of Gunupur on November 13, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24,” according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.