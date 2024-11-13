ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur express to be cancelled on some days from November 13 owing to traffic blocks

Published - November 13, 2024 03:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cancellation is owing to traffic blocks in the Naupada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division

The Hindu Bureau

Train no.08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 13, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24 and in the return direction train no.08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Gunupur on the same days will also be cancelled.

The cancellation is owing to traffic blocks in the Naupada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division.

Short-termination:

“Train no.18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express, leaving Rourkela on November 12, 15, 16, 19, 22 and 23 will be short terminated at Palasa. In the return direction, train no. 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express will be short originate from Palasa instead of Gunupur on November 13, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24,” according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US