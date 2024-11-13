 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur express to be cancelled on some days from November 13 owing to traffic blocks

The cancellation is owing to traffic blocks in the Naupada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division

Published - November 13, 2024 03:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no.08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 13, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24 and in the return direction train no.08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Gunupur on the same days will also be cancelled.

The cancellation is owing to traffic blocks in the Naupada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division.

Short-termination:

“Train no.18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express, leaving Rourkela on November 12, 15, 16, 19, 22 and 23 will be short terminated at Palasa. In the return direction, train no. 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express will be short originate from Palasa instead of Gunupur on November 13, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24,” according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

Published - November 13, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.