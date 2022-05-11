Visakhapatnam: Groom ends life hours before his wedding at Malkapuram

May 11, 2022 18:19 IST

Hours before his wedding, a 28-year-old youth reportedly ended his life at his house at Jai Andhra Colony under Malkapuram police station limits in Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as P. Dinesh (28), who works as a contract employee at a PSU in Malkapuram

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to police, the reasons for the youth’s extreme step are yet to be ascertained. “He has not left behind any suicide note. His parents, who are in a state of shock, say that he had no objection to the marriage. They said that his behaviour was totally normal till Tuesday night,” according to police officials.

Malkapuram police shifted the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Those suffering from depression or battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.