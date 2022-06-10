Visakhapatnam: Grandmasters International Chess Tournament-2022 begins at GITAM

The FIDE-recognised event will run till June 17

The third GITAM University Vizag Grandmasters International Chess Tournament-2022 began on Friday.

The international chess tournament is being organised by GITAM Deemed to be University and Andhra Chess Association under the joint auspices of World Chess Federation (FIDE) and All India Chess Federation. The tournament will run till June 17.

Inaugurating the tournament, GITAM president M. Sribharath said the deemed university has always encouraged sports, particularly by way of offering sports scholarships in admissions.

He thanked the international grandmasters for participating in the tournament to inspire young chess players.

Andhra Chess Association president K.V.V. Sharma said that the tournament is being conducted in three categories. A total of 1,000 players have registered in all three categories, including 150 international FIDE-rated players.