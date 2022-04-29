Visakhapatnam: government should take care of schools such as Hidden Sprouts, says Lakshminarayana

‘It is wrong on part of the GVMC to evict special children from their premises’

Government should take care of schools such as Hidden Sprouts instead of evicting them from their premises, said former CBI joint director V.V. Lakshminarayana.

Visiting the school as part of his foundation, he said, this school caters to special children and these children need special care, which the school has been providing since years.

It was wrong on part of the GVMC to evict them from their premises. The GVMC authorities should at least provide them a suitable alternative with good open ambience, where these children can blossom, he said.

In June 2021, the GVMC authorities had demolished a part of the school and evicted them from the premises. Since then, the students, management of the school and the parents have been protesting and running the school from a makeshift arrangement.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that he would take up the issue with the Minister concerned and try to see that a suitable place is allotted or the old campus is given back.

“These children are very delicate and they should not be subjected to such trauma. The authorities concerned should look at it with a humane touch,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas Rao of Hidden Sprouts said that Mr. Lakshminarayana has assured to do something for the school from his foundation.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, later visited King George Hospital along with TDP MP K. Ram Mohan Naidu, to inspect the works being undertaken by his foundation.

“We have asked KGH Superintendent P. Mythili to inform us about the requirement so that we can do something. Right now we are focussing on repair works of washrooms and other small repair works. We will also take up the funding issue of Nuclear Medicine, which has been stalled for some reason, with the ministry,” he said.