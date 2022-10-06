Visakhapatnam: Government of Togo plans to sign MoU with Andhra University

Minister for Higher Education and Research of Togo Professor Wateba addressing the media as Andhra University V-C P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy looks on, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Higher Education & Research, Government of Togo, West Africa, Professor Wateba has said that they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra University and work in the field of science, engineering, space research, agriculture and environment together.

Prof. Wateba, who met AU Vice-Chancellor Professor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Thursday, said that efforts would be made to send the students from Togo to India, especially to the AU for higher studies.

Prof. Wateba visited AU Incubation Centre and Pharmacy College. He discussed education, research works and possible exchange programmes to share knowledge with Prof. Prasad Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Prasad Reddy said they may appoint Prof. Wateba as Emeritus Professor in the Human Genetics department of the AU. “We have discussed student and teacher exchange programmes and joint research. We will work together on machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and technology,” he said.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and Dean of International Affairs Dhananjaya Rao were also present on the occasion.