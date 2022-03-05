Visakhapatnam: golden jubilee reunion for Andhra University alumni

Visiting the room no. 63 in Arts College, they remember their teachers

The postgraduate classmates of 1970-72 batch of Department of English, Andhra University, met here after a gap of five decades on Saturday.

Visiting the room number 63 in the Arts College, the batchmates who are all beyond 70 years of age, recollected their college days, on Saturday morning.

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the programme and addressed the former students of AU.

He urged the present day students to show interest in the course of English language and literature, by taking example from the seniors who have also done well in life.

P.R. Narayan Swami from the batch, who retired as Director Physical Education of AU, said that out of a batch of about 30 students, 15 had come for the reunion.

Out the 15 who had come, two served a journalists of reputed English dailies including The Hindu, one served as bureaucrat, three retired as principals of various colleges, one was an advocate and eight retired as professors of colleges.

The veterans remembered their teachers such as K. Viswanadham, B. Muthuswami, Ila Rao, L.S.R. Krishna Sastry, N. Krishna Rao and K. Lakshmi Devi.

