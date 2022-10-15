Visakhapatnam: glowing tributes paid to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 15, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Glowing tributes were paid to the memory of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President, on his 91st birth anniversary at a function organised by  Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) with NRI Institutions Director Rambabu in the chair.

CPS Director A. Prasanna Kumar narrated the impact of the great scientist and statesman on youth. Dr. Kalam had emphasised the role of women and teachers in building up modern India, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prof. Prasanna Kumar recalled the words of Dr. Kalam that " I believe there is no other profession in the world that is more important to society than that of a teacher". But teachers must strive to ignite the young minds using the three main tools of lectures, libraries and laboratories. Stressing the importance of empowering women, Dr. Kalam had asserted, "Gone are those days when women were considered subservient or secondary to men in all walks of life. Two women have made a deep impact on my life - my mother who lived for 93 years and M.S. Subbulakshmi and I worshipped both of them. In fact I was present at the death of the great M. S. Subbulakshmi and the krithi of Thyagaraja ‘Endaro Mahanubhavulu’ she sang in 1950 gave me energy and strengthened my faith in music in promoting peace and social harmony.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app