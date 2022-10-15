Visakhapatnam: glowing tributes paid to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Glowing tributes were paid to the memory of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President, on his 91st birth anniversary at a function organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) with NRI Institutions Director Rambabu in the chair.

CPS Director A. Prasanna Kumar narrated the impact of the great scientist and statesman on youth. Dr. Kalam had emphasised the role of women and teachers in building up modern India, he said.

Prof. Prasanna Kumar recalled the words of Dr. Kalam that " I believe there is no other profession in the world that is more important to society than that of a teacher". But teachers must strive to ignite the young minds using the three main tools of lectures, libraries and laboratories. Stressing the importance of empowering women, Dr. Kalam had asserted, "Gone are those days when women were considered subservient or secondary to men in all walks of life. Two women have made a deep impact on my life - my mother who lived for 93 years and M.S. Subbulakshmi and I worshipped both of them. In fact I was present at the death of the great M. S. Subbulakshmi and the krithi of Thyagaraja ‘Endaro Mahanubhavulu’ she sang in 1950 gave me energy and strengthened my faith in music in promoting peace and social harmony.”