Visakhapatnam: Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards to be held at GITAM on February 26

28 contestants representing 14 EO chapters across India to take part in the competition

28 contestants representing 14 EO chapters across India to take part in the competition

Andhra Pradesh chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) is conducting a national-level competition, Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA), in association with GITAM (Deemed to be University) on February 26, said EO AP Chapter President and noted singer V. Smitha here on Friday. She addressed a press conference along with GITAM president M. Sribharath at GITAM Deemed to be University.

Ms. Smitha said that around 28 contestants representing 14 chapters across the country are participating in the competition. The student entrepreneurs will be judged by 20 notable judges to select seven finalists to represent India in global-level competition in Washington DC this year, she added. She said that the competition will also provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect and share experiences to learn and grow their business.

Fromer president, Andhra Pradesh chapter of EO, Sribharath, said that the main intention of EO is to encourage student entrepreneurs in the State with time-to-time guidance. He informed that A. Gopi Raja from Andhra Pradesh won the GSEA-2021 India National Finals with his drone agriculture technology and also received “Win the Together We Grow” International Award. He also announced that GITAM is planning to provide startup funds to GITAM students through venture development centre to strengthen startup eco-system in the State.

GITAM Chief Innovation Officer N. Krishna and EO presidents from various States were present.