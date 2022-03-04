Visakhapatnam: glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible vision loss globally, says expert

‘Most people with glaucoma have no early symptoms or pain despite the increase of pressure in the eye’

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will organise awareness campaigns, talks and patient interactive forums to raise public awareness on glaucoma for early detection and prevention of the eye problem as part of the World Glaucoma Week (WGW) to be observed from March 6 to 12.

The WGW is a joint global initiative of the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patients Association (WGPA) to raise awareness on glaucoma.

Mahesh Bharathi, glaucoma consultant, LVPEI, Visakhapatnam, says that glaucoma is an eye problem associated with increase in eye pressure, and is characterised by damage to the optic nerve, leading to irreversible blindness. Glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible vision loss globally. The number of glaucoma patients will rise from 76 million to 111.8 million by 2040 and a majority of these patients residing in Africa and Asia, according to global estimates.

Most people with glaucoma have no early symptoms or pain despite the increase of pressure in the eye. The vision damage would occur even before they visit an ophthalmologist. The vision lost due to glaucoma cannot be restored. But, glaucoma can be prevented, if detected and treated early

While 80% of blindness from glaucoma is preventable, nearly 7 million people worldwide turn blind due to glaucoma, with two-third of them being women. This is because about 90% of glaucoma cases go undetected, presumably due to a lack of awareness, says Dr. Mahesh.

Quoting from available statistics, he says 1.12 crore Indians, including children, suffer from glaucoma. Of them, 11 lakh have turned blind. The disease generally affects people beyond 40 years of age, with one in eight persons being at risk of the disease.

Early detection

Early detection through screening is the only way to prevent vision loss due to glaucoma. A basic eye examination cannot detect glaucoma. Only a comprehensive eye examination that includes an eye pressure check, dilated fundus examination and gonioscopy (in certain cases) can diagnose it.

Screening of family members of patients with glaucoma is mandatory, as this disease can affect siblings and children of patients in up to 10‐20% of cases. Similarly people above 40 years, who have high myopia or diabetes stand a greater risk. Those who have previously sustained significant eye injury or have undergone eye surgeries should also get their eyes regularly examined.