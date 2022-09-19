Visakhapatnam: GITAM will train agriculture graduates, says Nodal Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, in association with NABARD has launched a unique programme to take better methods of farming to each and every farmer across the country. This programme aims to tap the expertise available in the large pool of agriculture graduates.

Irrespective of whether they are a fresh graduate or not, or whether they are currently employed or not, they can set up their own ‘Agri Clinic’ or ‘Agri Business Centre’ and offer professional extension services to innumerable farmers.

As part of this, GITAM (Deemed to be University) has been selected as a Nodal Training Institute (NTI) to conduct professional training programme for agriculture graduates to produce more ‘Agri Entrepreneurs’ said GITAM Nodal Officer M. Vijaya Bhaskar here on Monday.

He said that the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad, is the implementing agency of the Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres and the training will start from October 10.

The target audience for this programme is unemployed graduates or postgraduates in agriculture and allied subjects like horticulture, sericulture, dairy farming, animal husbandry and fisheries, home/community sciences, biotechnology, agricultural engineering, forestry, food technology, food nutrition and dietetics.

GITAM, as a Nodal Training Institute, is inviting applications for this programme and interested candidates who are between 18 and 60 years of age with the required qualification can contact GITAM- NTI @ (+91)8247315604 / 9948027013 to register their names for training.