Visakhapatnam: GITAM varsity will start BioNEST incubation centre to promote innovation in life sciences, says Vice-Chancellor

December 05, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University will set up BioNEST incubation centre to promote innovation in life sciences and seeking the support from its alumni, said Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that they were persuing to start BioNEST to promote and develop new entrepreneurs. He said that the university is expecting over 1,500 alumni participation this year and conducting events like GITAM Global Mixer and alumni success sharing programme “Traiblazers” along with sports and cultural activities.

GITAM Alumni Relations Deputy Director P. Naveen said that the university is giving special scholarships to alumni children and over 1,150 alumni received the scholarships between 2020-2022. He advised the alumni to register their details through homecoming.gitam.edu for more details.