Visakhapatnam: GITAM varsity to provide eduroam facility for students and faculty from new academic year

January 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University will provide eduroam (education roaming) facility to students and faculty from the new academic year 2023-24, according to the university’s chief technology officer G. Gopalakrishna here on Tuesday.

Eduroam is an international secure WiFi internet access roaming service for users in research and higher education.

In India, compared to other countries, eduroam network is mostly limited to only a few premier academic institutes, including a few in Andhra Pradesh. Each participating institute makes its Internet available on a reciprocal basis. By registering with eduroam, the institution’s staff and students can use the internet at other institutes that are part of the eduroam network around the world, he added.