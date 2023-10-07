Visakhapatnam: GITAM university organises seminar on marine research opportunities

October 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science, in association with National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and Central Marine Fisheries Research & Technology Institute (CMFRTI), organised a seminar on marine research opportunities here on Saturday, to promote avenues of mutual interest.

The School of Science Dean Krishna informed that around 30 faculty members in GITAM are working in marine and aquaculture related research areas covering feed, biofuels, waste management, bioremediation, extraction identification of novel compounds etc.

CIFT’s scientists U. Sreedhar and Madhusudhan delivered talks on harvest and post-harvest technologies respectively carried out by ICAR-CIFT.

NIO’s Visakhapatnam director V.V.S.S Sharma and scientists Damodar Belle Shenoy, Jagadeesan Loganathan and T. N. R. Srinivas spoke about research and entrepreneurship activities at NIO in the areas of marine fungi, marine derived fungi and their bioprospecting potential of micro algae.