Visakhapatnam: GITAM university inks MoU to develop natural products in healthcare sector

September 29, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

To develop natural products in healthcare sector, GITAM Deemed to be University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Botanic Healthcare Pvt Ltd here on Friday.

GITAM School of Pharmacy Dean Jagattaran Das and Botanic Healthcare Pvt Ltd Global Business Development Director H.N. Shivaprasad exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of GITAM Consultancy & Collaborations Director Raja Phani Pappu and School of Pharmacy Principal Prof.S.Raja.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shivaprasad said that they have been supplying botanical extracts for use in modern herbal products and natural foods around the world. He wished that the MoU will bring new products in future.

Prof. Raja Phani Pappu said that to create intellectually stimulating research ecosystem in the university, GITAM has established Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) labs in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.

