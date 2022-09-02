Visakhapatnam: GITAM team wins first prize in Smart India Hackathon

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 02, 2022 18:06 IST

GITAM Deemed to be University Venture Development Centre (VDC) supported ‘Hydro Gravitricity’ team has won the first prize in the national-level Smart India Hackathon-2022.

The event was recently conducted by the Department of Science and Technology in the area of water harvesting in association with Ministry of Education Innovation Council and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) at B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

GITAM Hydro Gravitricity team won the prize money of ₹1 lakh and was declared the winner in their problem statement category.

The team comprising Anik Panja, Prithvi Tripathy, Charan Medapati, Jeswin GN, Shivani Narsina, are pursuing B.Tech course and Rabhya Asthana is studying B.Sc., Environmental Science.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayashankar Variyar and others congratulated the students.

